CM Yogi Adityanath birthday celebration in gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में इस तरह से मनाया जा रहा है सीएम योगी का जन्मदिन, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 05 Jun 2020 01:07 PM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 4
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यानाथ के पूर्वाश्रम (संन्यास से पहले) जन्मदिन मनाया जा रहा है। शहर में लोग अपने-अपने तरीके से सीएम योगी का जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
yogi adityanath birthday yogi birthday yogi adityanath image latest gorakhpur news cm yogi birthday

विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
