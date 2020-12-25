शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Christmas Day 2020 Birthday of Lord Jesus Christ celebrated in gorakhpur latest photos

तस्वीरें: क्रिसमस पर छोड़े पटाखे, केक काटे और गूंज उठा मेरा प्रभु जन्मा, प्यारा प्रभु जन्मा...

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 25 Dec 2020 09:41 AM IST
Christmas Day 2020
1 of 7
Christmas Day 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
क्रिसमस को लेकर शहर के सभी गिरजाघरों की रौनक देखने लायक थी। रोशनी से सभी गिरजाघर जगमग हो रहे थे। सतरंगी विद्युत झालरों से सजे चर्च, घर और पेड़-पौधे अलग ही आभा बिखेर रहे थे। पूजा-प्रार्थना से माहौल भक्तिमय बन गया था। मध्य रात्रि 12 बजते ही प्रेम, क्षमा, शांति व सेवा का संदेश देने वाले प्रभु यीशु मसीह का जन्मोत्सव धूमधाम से मनाया गया। कैरल गीत गाये गए, पटाखे फूटे, केक काटा गया और माहौल में गूंज उठा 'मेरा प्रभु जन्मा, प्यारा प्रभु जन्मा' इसके बाद सभी ने एक-दूसरे से को मेरी क्रिसमस, हैप्पी क्रिसमस कहकर पर्व की बधाई दी।
christmas day 2020 christmas day 2020 celebration birthday lord jesus christ christmas celebration merry christmas 2020 merry christmas

