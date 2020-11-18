शहर चुनें
Chhath Puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 11:25 AM IST
chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर शुरू हुईं तैयारियां।
chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर शुरू हुईं तैयारियां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
चार दिनों का छठ महापर्व आज से शुरू हो रहा है। गुरुवार को खरना, शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य एवं शनिवार को उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ चार दिनों के पर्व का समापन होगा। कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए लोग शहर में मौजूद तालाबों, नदियों एवं पोखरों पर एकत्रित होंगे। मंगलवार को शहर के पार्कों में बने कृत्रिम तालाबों सहित विभिन्न जगहों पर लोग सफाई करते नजर आए।
Recommended

कार्रवाई न होने पर ग्रमीणों ने गीडा थाना घेरा।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: पुलिस की लापरवाही से दबंग बेलगाम, खौफ में हैं 'छोटी राजधानी' की बेटियां

18 नवंबर 2020

इस कोठरी को अब बिस्मिल कक्ष के नाम से संरक्षित किया गया है।
Gorakhpur

पढ़िए कहानी उस क्रांतिकारी की, जिसने हथियारों के लिए बेच दी थी अपनी लिखी किताब

18 नवंबर 2020

सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन।
Gorakhpur

परिवार कर रहा था बेटों के सऊदी से लौटने का इंतजार, नहीं पता था रास्ते में हो जाएंगे खौफनाक हादसे का शिकार

18 नवंबर 2020

सीकरी का बुलंद दरवाजा और लाल पत्थर के इसी महल में पैदा हुए थे जहांगीर का स्थान
Agra

अनदेखी: जहांगीर का जन्मस्थान बना भैंसों का तबेला, सीकरी का रंग महल बदहाल

18 नवंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्ति के बाद भी हो रही है मौत, जानिए क्या है वजह

18 नवंबर 2020

Related

आगरा यूपी: जर्मनी की युवती
Agra

साध्वी के वेष में जर्मनी की युवती मदद मिलने के बाद बोली धन्यवाद आगरा पुलिस

18 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

मुसीबत: तेजस की असफलता से लग्जरी ट्रेनों पर सवाल, शताब्दी की हालत भी बदहाल

18 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

इस साल सिर्फ 13 दिन की सहालग, उसके बाद अप्रैल तक का इंतजार, पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

18 नवंबर 2020

वाराणसी में बढ़ने लगी ठंड, (फाइल फोटो)।
Varanasi

वाराणसी में होने लगा ठंड का अहसास, उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं से तीन डिग्री गिरा पारा

18 नवंबर 2020

anoopshahr suicide
Delhi NCR

अनूपशहर प्रकरण: ‘बिटिया’ बनना चाहती थी जज, लेकिन पहले ही ‘हार गई जिंदगी’ मिट्टी में दफन हुआ सपना

18 नवंबर 2020

बुलंदशहर रेप केस
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: वायरल वीडियो में बोली दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, मुझे घर से उठाकर ले गए, मारपीट और फिर आग...

18 नवंबर 2020

छठ पूजा
Uttar Pradesh

Chhath 2020: नहाय-खाय के साथ छठ महापर्व का शुभारंभ, द्विपुष्कर योग में सूर्य को देंगे पहला अर्घ्य

18 नवंबर 2020

Bulandshahr rape case
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का हाल देख दहला ग्रामीणों का कलेजा, बोले-पुलिस पहले ही लेती एक्शन तो बिटिया होती जिंदा

18 नवंबर 2020

बदन सिंह बद्दो
Meerut

कुख्यात 'बद्दो' की गर्लफ्रेंड और ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालक पर भी गैंगस्टर की तैयारी, सबूत जुटा रही पुलिस

18 नवंबर 2020

road accident in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: मां बोली-मुझे क्या पता था कि कार में मेरा ही बेटा फंसा है, पास जाकर देखा तो उड़ गए होश

18 नवंबर 2020

road accident
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: पल-पल निढाल हो रहा था नसीम, आंखों के सामने बेटे को दम तोड़ता देख बिलखती रही मां

18 नवंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: अफसरों में दहशत, बोले- विकास, जय की फाइलें पास करने में बनाया जाता था राजनीतिक दबाव

18 नवंबर 2020

गोरखपुर का कालेसर चौराहा।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बिछा फोरलेन सड़कों का जाल, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

18 नवंबर 2020

खुशनुमा मौसम का आनंद लेते दिल्लीवासी
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: 41 दिन बाद दिल्ली के लोगों ने साफ हवा में ली सांस, नीला हुआ आसमान

18 नवंबर 2020

prayagraj
Prayagraj

डाला छठ : व्रतियों ने बनाई वेदियां, आज से चार दिवसीय सूर्योपासना

18 नवंबर 2020

मलबे में दबे लोगों की तलाश करते ग्रामीण
Meerut

विस्फोट: पाबंदी के बावजूद नहीं छोड़ा पेशा, चार पीढ़ी से पटाखे बनाता आ रहा था परिवार, आखिरकार जान गवां बैठा निसार

18 नवंबर 2020

chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर शुरू हुईं तैयारियां।
chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर शुरू हुईं तैयारियां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर खरीदारी करते लोग।
chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर खरीदारी करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर खरीदारी करती महिलाएं।
chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर खरीदारी करती महिलाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अभिलाषा द्विवेदी व प्रिया शर्मा।
अभिलाषा द्विवेदी व प्रिया शर्मा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आरती व मीरा पासवान।
आरती व मीरा पासवान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
