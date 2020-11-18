Chhath Puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

{"_id":"5fb4b30c70484332fb01a920","slug":"chhath-puja-2020-celebration-start-from-nahay-khay-see-latest-photos-of-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Chhath Puja 2020: \u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर शुरू हुईं तैयारियां।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fb4b30c70484332fb01a920","slug":"chhath-puja-2020-celebration-start-from-nahay-khay-see-latest-photos-of-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Chhath Puja 2020: \u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर खरीदारी करते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fb4b30c70484332fb01a920","slug":"chhath-puja-2020-celebration-start-from-nahay-khay-see-latest-photos-of-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Chhath Puja 2020: \u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर खरीदारी करती महिलाएं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fb4b30c70484332fb01a920","slug":"chhath-puja-2020-celebration-start-from-nahay-khay-see-latest-photos-of-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Chhath Puja 2020: \u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अभिलाषा द्विवेदी व प्रिया शर्मा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fb4b30c70484332fb01a920","slug":"chhath-puja-2020-celebration-start-from-nahay-khay-see-latest-photos-of-chhath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Chhath Puja 2020: \u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरती व मीरा पासवान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।