B'Day Special: पिता की मार ने रवि किशन को बनाया 'सुपरस्टार', इस एक डायलॉग ने बदल दी पूरी जिदंगी

{"_id":"5f11919d8eb96e7d3175d318","slug":"bhojpuri-superstar-and-bjp-gorakhpur-mp-ravi-kishan-birthday-special-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Special: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0935\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930', \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Ravi kishan Father
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f11919d8eb96e7d3175d318","slug":"bhojpuri-superstar-and-bjp-gorakhpur-mp-ravi-kishan-birthday-special-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Special: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0935\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930', \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Ravi kishan Father
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f11919d8eb96e7d3175d318","slug":"bhojpuri-superstar-and-bjp-gorakhpur-mp-ravi-kishan-birthday-special-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Special: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0935\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930', \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Ravi kishan
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f11919d8eb96e7d3175d318","slug":"bhojpuri-superstar-and-bjp-gorakhpur-mp-ravi-kishan-birthday-special-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Special: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0935\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930', \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
MP Ravi kishan
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम।
{"_id":"5f11919d8eb96e7d3175d318","slug":"bhojpuri-superstar-and-bjp-gorakhpur-mp-ravi-kishan-birthday-special-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Special: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0935\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930', \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Ravi Kishan
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।