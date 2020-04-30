इरफान खान के निधन पर इन कलाकारों में शोक, कहा- तुमको याद रखेंगे गुरु हम, आई लाइक आर्टिस्ट...

{"_id":"5eaa7ba88ebc3e9031064f2c","slug":"artists-pays-tribute-to-death-of-bollywood-actor-irrfan-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u094b\u0915, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0924\u0941\u092e\u0915\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0939\u092e, \u0906\u0908 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फिल्म कलाकार कृष्ण गोपाल।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भोजपुरी फिल्म अभिनेत्री अनुप्रिया।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
वरिष्ठ रंगकर्मी रविंद्र रंगधर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
वरिष्ठ रंगकर्मी श्रीनारायण पांडेय।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।