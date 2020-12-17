शहर चुनें
All department will do research on patients in BRD Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में हर विभाग करेगा मरीजों पर शोध, जानिए क्या है वजह

नीरज मिश्रा, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 17 Dec 2020 12:33 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस।
कोरोना वायरस। - फोटो : रवि बत्रा
गोरखपुर बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज के सभी विभागों में मरीजों पर शोध होगा। लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद फिर से ओपीडी शुरू होने के बाद मरीजों का रिकॉर्ड इकट्ठा किया जा रहा है। यह कवायद कोरोना वायरस की वजह से शुरू की गई है।

 
