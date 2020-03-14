गोरखपुर में किसानों पर आई आफत की बारिश, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे हुई फसलें तबाह

{"_id":"5e6c55278ebc3ea4ce4c323f","slug":"farmers-crop-damage-after-hail-and-rain-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0906\u092b\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092b\u0938\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
झमाझम बारिश और ओले पड़ने के कारण फसल खराब।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में सड़कों पर कुछ इस तरह दिखे लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur weather
- फोटो : अमर उजाला