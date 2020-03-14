शहर चुनें

गोरखपुर में किसानों पर आई आफत की बारिश, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे हुई फसलें तबाह

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Sat, 14 Mar 2020 09:39 AM IST
झमाझम बारिश और ओले पड़ने के कारण फसल खराब।
झमाझम बारिश और ओले पड़ने के कारण फसल खराब। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश किसानों पर आफत बनकर बरस रही है। शुक्रवार सुबह झमाझम बारिश के बाद पूरे दिन बादल छाए रहे और रुक-रुककर बारिश होती रही। इसकी वजह से शहर के विभिन्न इलाकों में पानी भी भर गया और लोगों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी। वहीं बारिश और ओलों की वजह से अधिकतम तापमान में नौ डिग्री की गिरावट भी दर्ज की गई। वहीं शनिवार सुबह से ही चटक धूप निकल गई। जिससे सड़कों पर रौनक दिखने के साथ ही लोगों के छतों पर सुखाने के लिए कपड़ों की ढेर दिखी।
weather change hail in gorakhpur heavy clouds light rain in gorakhpur farmers crop

झमाझम बारिश और ओले पड़ने के कारण फसल खराब।
झमाझम बारिश और ओले पड़ने के कारण फसल खराब। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में सड़कों पर कुछ इस तरह दिखे लोग।
बारिश में सड़कों पर कुछ इस तरह दिखे लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में सड़कों पर कुछ इस तरह दिखे लोग।
बारिश में सड़कों पर कुछ इस तरह दिखे लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में सड़कों पर कुछ इस तरह दिखे लोग।
बारिश में सड़कों पर कुछ इस तरह दिखे लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
