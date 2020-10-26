शहर चुनें
Uttar Pradesh   Gorakhpur   Administration became strict about rising price of onions

प्याज की बढ़ती कीमत को लेकर प्रशासन सख्त, अब इनकी निगरानी में होगी बिक्री

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Updated Mon, 26 Oct 2020 04:29 PM IST
प्याज। (फाइल फोटो)
प्याज। (फाइल फोटो)
प्याज की कीमतों में तेजी से हो रही बढ़ोतरी को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन सख्त रुख अपनाने की तैयारी में है। 31 अक्तूबर तक प्याज के दाम कम नहीं हुए तो प्रशासन अपनी निगरानी में प्याज की बिक्री कराएगा।
प्याज। (फाइल फोटो)
प्याज। (फाइल फोटो)
