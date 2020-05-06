308 पहिए वाले ट्रेलर से जा रही फर्टिलाइजर की मशीन, हजारों लोगों को मिलेगा रोजगार, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5eb269b49f780525c72d78b0","slug":"308-wheel-trailer-moving-fertilizer-machine-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"308 \u092a\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928, \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur fertilizer
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5eb269b49f780525c72d78b0","slug":"308-wheel-trailer-moving-fertilizer-machine-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"308 \u092a\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928, \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur fertilizer
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5eb269b49f780525c72d78b0","slug":"308-wheel-trailer-moving-fertilizer-machine-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"308 \u092a\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928, \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur fertilizer
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5eb269b49f780525c72d78b0","slug":"308-wheel-trailer-moving-fertilizer-machine-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"308 \u092a\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928, \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur fertilizer
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5eb269b49f780525c72d78b0","slug":"308-wheel-trailer-moving-fertilizer-machine-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"308 \u092a\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928, \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur fertilizer
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।