बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad1d8e44f1c1b61098b47c3","slug":"sridevis-daughter-khushi-kapoor-looks-drop-dead-gorgeous-at-her-prom-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u0935\u0947","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
खुशी की इन लेटेस्ट तस्वीरों के आगे सुहाना, जाह्नवी और सारा फेल, हाई स्लिट ड्रेस में बिखेरे जलवे
एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 05:34 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की मशहूर अदाकारा श्रीदेवी की छोटी बेटी खुशी कपूर अपनी ग्लैमरस तस्वीरों को लेकर काफी चर्चा में हैं। खुशी की ये तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहीं हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad1d8e44f1c1b61098b47c3","slug":"sridevis-daughter-khushi-kapoor-looks-drop-dead-gorgeous-at-her-prom-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u0935\u0947","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5ad1d8e44f1c1b61098b47c3","slug":"sridevis-daughter-khushi-kapoor-looks-drop-dead-gorgeous-at-her-prom-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u0935\u0947","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5ad1d8e44f1c1b61098b47c3","slug":"sridevis-daughter-khushi-kapoor-looks-drop-dead-gorgeous-at-her-prom-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u0935\u0947","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5ad1d8e44f1c1b61098b47c3","slug":"sridevis-daughter-khushi-kapoor-looks-drop-dead-gorgeous-at-her-prom-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u0935\u0947","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5ad1d8e44f1c1b61098b47c3","slug":"sridevis-daughter-khushi-kapoor-looks-drop-dead-gorgeous-at-her-prom-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u0935\u0947","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.