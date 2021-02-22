शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   Beauty tips ›   mehandi and egg paste make hair strong

मेहंदी और अंडा लगाने से बालों में आएगी नई चमक, ये रहे लगाने के फायदे

Aprajita shukla
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अपराजिता शुक्ला
Updated Mon, 22 Feb 2021 06:55 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बालों को नर्म मुलायम और कलरफुल रखने के लिए बहुत सारे लोग मेहंदी का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि केवल मेहंदी नहीं बल्कि इसे अंडे के साथ मिलाकर लगाने से बालों में नई चमक आती है। साथ ही ये घने और मुलायम भी हो जाते हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
fashion beauty tips

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कियारा आडवाणी बॅालीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री हैं
Fashion

बेहद ही खूबसूरत और स्टाइलिश हैं कियारा आडवाणी, देखें तस्वीरें...

22 फरवरी 2021

कंगना रनौत बॅालीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री हैं
Fashion

कंगना रनौत की स्टाइलिश और ग्लैमरस तस्वीरें देख हो जाएंगे दीवाने, हर स्टाइल में लगती हैं प्यारी

22 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
लॉ की पढ़ाई कर राजनीति में अपना परचम लहराने वाले राजनेता
Safalta

लॉ की पढ़ाई कर राजनीति में अपना परचम लहराने वाले राजनेता
करीना कपूर बॅालीवुड की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस हैं
Fashion

करीना कपूर का साड़ी लुक देख हो जाएंगे दीवाने, देखें ग्लैमरस तस्वीरें

22 फरवरी 2021

बॅालीवुड के स्टाइलिश कपल्स
Fashion

बॅालीवुड के इन स्टाइलिश कपल्स के स्टाइल के हो जाएंगे दीवाने, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

22 फरवरी 2021

अपनी जन्मकुंडली से जानें क्या है शिक्षा का सही क्षेत्र
Astrology

अपनी जन्मकुंडली से जानें क्या है शिक्षा का सही क्षेत्र
करीना कपूर को भी कफ्तान ड्रेस काफी पसंद है
Fashion

हर फिगर के लिए बेस्ट है ये ड्रेस, करीना कपूर को है पसंद

22 फरवरी 2021

jacqueline fernandez
Fashion

जैकलीन फर्नांडिज की पुरानी तस्वीर पर फैंस का आया दिल, देसी लुक में दिखा रहीं ग्लैमरस अंदाज

22 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
egg
egg
hair
hair - फोटो : social media
hair
hair - फोटो : pixabay
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : iStock
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X