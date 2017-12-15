सर्दियों में अक्सर उतरती है हाथों की खाल तो इस तरह बनाएं उन्हें खूबसूरत
If peeling skin spoils your hand beauty then apply this trick to get rid of this problem
सर्दियों में अगर आपके नाखूनों के आस पास की जगह की खाल निकलती है जिसे निकालने के चक्कर में कई बार आपके हाथ से खून भी आ जाता है। इस परेशानी के चलते न सिर्फ आपको काफी दर्द महसूस होता है बल्कि आपके हाथों की खूबसूरती भी खराब होती है। आप भी अगर कुछ इसी तरह की समस्या झेल रहे हैं तो ये ब्यूटी टिप्स आपकी मदद कर सकते हैं।
