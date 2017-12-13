Download App
शादी में दुल्हन अपना रहीं अनुष्का जैसा लुक, कम मेकअप और हैवी ज्वैलरी

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 09:57 AM IST
Know how Anushka Sharma wedding make-up sets the beauty trend for 2018

इस साल हुई शादियों में से विराट-अनुष्का की शादी खूबसूरती और सादगी के लिहाज से कई मायनों में खास रही। शादी में किए गए अनुष्का के मेकअप की बात करें तो ये आने वाले साल 2018 का मेकअप ट्रेंड बनने वाला है। ये इतना सिंपल है कि कोई भी इसे घर बैठे कर सकता है। जानिए क्यों...

पढ़ें- हमेशा के लिए गायब हो जाएगा डैंड्रफ, आंवले का ये नुस्‍खा इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल

