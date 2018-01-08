बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाजारू क्रीम नहीं, सर्दियों में इन नैचुरल चीजों से बरकरार रखें खूबसूरती
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 04:50 PM IST
सर्दियों का मौसम हर किसी को पसंद होता है, लेकिन इस मौसम की सबसे बड़ी परेशानी जो है वो है त्वचा का रूखापन। इस मौसम में त्वचा रूखी और बेजान होने लगती है। इससे छुटकारा पाने के लिए हम बजारू क्रीम का इस्तेमाल करते हैं जो हमारी त्वचा के लिए बहुत नुकसानदायक होती है।
इसलिए आज हम आपको कुछ घरेलू टिप्स बताने जा रहे है जिन्हें अपनाकर आप अपनी त्वचा का खास ख्याल रख सकते हैं। अगली स्लाइड देखें
