{"_id":"5a5f2c284f1c1b8a268b4d28","slug":"these-ex-bigg-boss-lady-winner-have-no-fame-after-winning-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Bigg Boss जीतने के बाद ऐसे हालात में जी रहीं ये 4 एक्ट्रेस, शिल्पा शिंदे के लिए ये है बड़ी चुनौती
amarujala.com-Presented By: अरविंद, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 04:29 PM IST
बिग बॉस एक ऐसा मंच है जहां आने के बाद एक आम आदमी भी शोहरत की बुलंदियां छूने लग जाता है। लेकिन गौर करने वाली बात है कि शो की जीतने वाली ये 4 एक्ट्रेस कुछ खास नहीं कर पाईं। यहां तक कि बिग बॉस के 11 सीजन हो चुके हैं जिनमें से 5 अभिनेत्रियों ने ये खिताब अपने नाम किया है। लेकिन अफसोस इनमें से चार आज भी असल कामयाबी से कई दूर हैं..
