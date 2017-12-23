Download App
आपका शहर Close

Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान के दोगलेपन से लव हुए परेशान, अब इस कंटेस्टेंट के साथ मिलकर चलेंगे ये चाल

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com - Presented by :शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 12:49 PM IST
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Luv Tyagi upset with Hina Khan behaviour in captaincy task

बिग बॉस में 13वें हफ्ते की कैप्टन हिना खान बन चुकी हैं। कैप्टेंसी टास्क में उनके साथ प्रियांक शर्मा, लव त्यागी और शिल्पा शिंदे शामिल थे। लेकिन तीनों ने आपसी सहमति से हिना खान को घर का नया कैप्टन चुना। कैप्टेंसी टास्क के दौरान हिना खान ने कुछ ऐसी बात बोल दी कि अब उनके सबसे अजीज दोस्त भी उनका साथ छोड़ सकते हैं। 

पढे़ं- Bigg Boss 11: 'क्राइंग बेबी' के फेवर में उतरीं शो की ये एक्स कंटेस्टेंट, हिना के लिए बढ़ीं मुसीबतें
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss 11 hina khan priyank sharma luv tyagi More ...

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: लव ने दी इस कंटेस्टेंट को धमकी, बोले- 'इतने टुकड़े करूंगा जुड़ नहीं पाएगा'

Luv tyagi threatened to akash dadlani in jail of bigg boss 11
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss ने दी ये दिल दहला देने वाली चुनौती, डरकर एक हुए सभी कंटेस्टेंट

bigg boss threatened to all contestants of the house
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अर्शी के पापा को मिला अलमारी से कंडोम, शर्मिंदगी के कारण उठाया था ये कदम

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s father found condom packets in her wardrobe
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

Bigg Boss 11: 'क्राइंग बेबी' के फेवर में उतरीं शो की ये एक्स कंटेस्टेंट, हिना के लिए बढ़ीं मुसीबतें

ex contestants gauhar khan backs vikas gupta over hina khan in bigg boss
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

VIDEO: बिग बॉस से निकलते ही बदले सपना चौधरी के रंग-ढंग, बेनाफ्शा के साथ कर रहीं ये काम

Bigg Boss 11 Ex contestant Benafsha dancing with Sapna Choudhry on Haryanavi song
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: फिर होने वाला है बड़ा उलटफेर, एक और विनर का दावेदार होगा OUT

bigg boss 11 arshi khan may out from the show instead of vikas and aakash
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!