Bigg Boss 11: फिर होने वाला है बड़ा उलटफेर, एक और विनर का दावेदार होगा OUT
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
bigg boss 11 arshi khan may out from the show instead of vikas and aakash{"_id":"5a3d122d4f1c1b8b688ba10a","slug":"bigg-boss-11-arshi-khan-may-out-from-the-show-instead-of-vikas-and-aakash","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0909\u0932\u091f\u092b\u0947\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e OUT","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 में इस वीकेंड के वार में कौन सा कंटेस्टेंट इस बार आउट होगा, उसका अनुमान अभी से मिल रहे वोटिंग ट्रेंड से लगाया जा सकता है। इसमें फिल्हाल अर्शी खान सबसे पीछे चल रही हैं। उसके बाद पुनीश और आकाश ददलानी का नाम मुख्य तौर पर उभर रहा है। जानिए, अब तक कौन किस नंबर पर?
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.