Bigg Boss 11: फिर होने वाला है बड़ा उलटफेर, एक और विनर का दावेदार होगा OUT

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 08:25 AM IST
bigg boss 11 arshi khan may out from the show instead of vikas and aakash

बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 में इस वीकेंड के वार में कौन सा कंटेस्‍टेंट इस बार आउट होगा, उसका अनुमान अभी से मिल रहे वोटिंग ट्रेंड से लगाया जा सकता है। इसमें फिल्हाल अर्शी खान सबसे पीछे चल रही हैं। उसके बाद पुनीश और आकाश ददलानी का नाम मुख्य तौर पर उभर रहा है। जानिए, अब तक कौन किस नंबर पर?

पढ़ेंः Bigg Boss 11: प्रियांक के दूर होते ही दिखा लव का असली रूप, हिना के साथ बिस्तर पर और...

