Bigg Boss 11: सबसे कमजोर कंटेस्टेंट को 'मोहब्बत' करेगी सेफ और 2 वजहें भी जान लीजिए
Bigg Boss 11: सबसे कमजोर कंटेस्टेंट को 'मोहब्बत' करेगी सेफ और 2 वजहें भी जान लीजिए
बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 में इस बार फिर चौंकाने वाला फैसला होने वाला है। नॉमीनेट हुए कंटेस्टेंट में से सबसे कमजोर दिखाई दे रहे कंटेस्टेंट को 'मोहब्बत' सेफ कर देगी। बात हो रही है लव त्यागी की। हम बताते हैं वे 4 वजहें, जोकि इस बार लव त्यागी को सेफ करने में मददगार साबित हुईं...
