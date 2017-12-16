Download App
आपका शहर Close

VIDEO: स्टूडेंट्स के सामने सुष्मित सेन ने लगाए ठुमके, लड़कों ने लगा लिया गले

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 09:26 AM IST
sushmita sen dance with students of mumbai college

पूर्व मिस यूनिवर्स सुष्मिता सेन अपने बेबाक अंदाज के लिए जानी जाती हैं वो जहां भी जाती हैं सभी से गर्मजोशी के साथ मिलती है। सुश का ये बेबाक अंदाज एक बार फिर देखने को मिला।

पढ़ें: सागरिका-जहीर के फाइनल रिसेप्‍शन में पहुंची पूर्व मिस यूनिवर्स, नए नवेले जोड़े को दी बधाई

Comments

Browse By Tags

sushmita sen bollywood

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

केजरीवाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, दिल्लीवालों के लिए रिजर्व होंगे जीबी पंत अस्पताल के 50% बेड

delhi government announces reservation of 50 percent beds in gb pant hospital for delhiites
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने देखी अनुष्‍का की हनीमून फोटो, फिर तुरंत दिया कुछ ऐसा रिएक्‍शन

actor ranvir singh likes anushka virat honeymoon photo
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अनुष्‍का-विराट की हनीमून फोटो पर 1 घंटे में 9 लाख से ज्यादा लाइक, तेजी से हो रही वायरल

virat kohli and anushka sharma first honeymoon photo viral on social media
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

विराट-अनुष्का की शादी में एक मेहमान का खर्च था 1 करोड़, पूरी शादी का खर्च सुन दिमाग हिल जाएगा

virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding cost revealed
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

10वें ब्वॉयफ्रेड के साथ ब्रेकअप की खबरों पर सुष्मिता सेन ने इन तस्वीरों से दिया जवाब

Sushmita Sen was spotted with boyfriend Ritik Bhasin
  • बुधवार, 6 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जीत से पहले पूर्व मिस यूनिवर्स ने मानुषी छिल्लर को ऐसा क्या समझाया, वो बन गईं MISS WORLD

ex miss universe sushmita sen meet miss world manushi chhillar in a flight
  • शुक्रवार, 1 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इस खास सलाह ने मानुषी छिल्लर को बनाया मिस वर्ल्ड!

ex miss universe sushmita sen advising miss world manushi chhillar on flight, video goes viral 1:24
  • शुक्रवार, 1 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!