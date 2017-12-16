Download App
आपका शहर Close

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी के शातिर दिमाग से निकला ये गेम प्लान, पहली बार नहीं होगा घर में कोई कैप्टन

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com - Presented by :शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 09:51 AM IST
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan game plane works in captaincy task

बिग बॉस सीजन 11 में इस बार कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसका अंदाजा किसी को नहीं था। शो का 12वां हफ्ता चल रहा है ऐसे में कुछ कंटेस्टेंट ने इतनी बड़ी गलती कर डाली जिसका खामियाजा सभी घरवालों को भुगतना पड़ेगा। 

पढ़ें- VIDEO: स्टूडेंट्स के सामने सुष्मित सेन ने लगाए ठुमके, लड़कों ने लगा लिया गले

Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss 11 arshi khan shilpa shinde vikas gupta More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

केजरीवाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, दिल्लीवालों के लिए रिजर्व होंगे जीबी पंत अस्पताल के 50% बेड

delhi government announces reservation of 50 percent beds in gb pant hospital for delhiites
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी ने खोला शिल्पा का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा राज, भड़क उठीं हिना

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan reveals Shilpa Shinde secret to Hina Khan
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ये है मोहब्बतें: होने वाली है 'ईशी मां' की मौत, लेकिन खुशखबरी साथ में सुनिए

yeh hai mohabbatein: ishi maa will soon die, but there is a twist
  • रविवार, 10 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: वीकेंड पर सलमान पलट देंगे पूरा गेम, विनर कंटेस्टेंट को बाहर निकाल लव को करेंगे सेफ

this weekend hiten tejwani would be out from bigg boss house
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

अनुष्‍का-विराट का हनीमून तो देख लिया, इन 4 सेलेब्रिटीज की तस्वीरों ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर लगाई थी आग

anushka sharma virat kohli and other 4 celebrities honeymoon photos
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

VIDEO: स्टूडेंट्स के सामने सुष्मित सेन ने लगाए ठुमके, लड़कों ने लगा लिया गले

sushmita sen dance with students of mumbai college
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कंगना ने रखी बेबाक राय, बोलीं- 'मैं महान नहीं हूं अपने बारे में पहले सोचती हूं'

Kangana Ranaut said ambitious women consider as the villain in in the society
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!