बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5f15ff4f1c1b7b268b4ccd","slug":"after-bigg-boss-11-priyank-sharma-first-time-speaks-about-sexual-orientation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
मर्दानगी के सवालों पर पहली बार सामने आए प्रियांक, खुलेआम कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 03:29 PM IST
बिग बॉस सीजन 11 में कंटेस्टेंट रह चुके प्रियांक शर्मा इन दिनों काफी नाराज है। उनकी नाराजगी वजह कुछ और नहीं बल्कि शो के दौरान उनकी सैक्चुएलिटी पर उठाए गए सवाल है जो उन्हें बाहर रहकर भी परेशान कर रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5f15ff4f1c1b7b268b4ccd","slug":"after-bigg-boss-11-priyank-sharma-first-time-speaks-about-sexual-orientation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a5f15ff4f1c1b7b268b4ccd","slug":"after-bigg-boss-11-priyank-sharma-first-time-speaks-about-sexual-orientation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a5f15ff4f1c1b7b268b4ccd","slug":"after-bigg-boss-11-priyank-sharma-first-time-speaks-about-sexual-orientation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a5f15ff4f1c1b7b268b4ccd","slug":"after-bigg-boss-11-priyank-sharma-first-time-speaks-about-sexual-orientation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a5f15ff4f1c1b7b268b4ccd","slug":"after-bigg-boss-11-priyank-sharma-first-time-speaks-about-sexual-orientation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.