{"_id":"5c5ad63ebdec220a742dabdd","slug":"the-favourite-nominate-for-oscar-these-films-shows-relation-with-king-queen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e-\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
राजा-रानियों के यौन संबंधों पर बात करने लगी हैं फ़िल्में, एक तो आस्कर अवार्ड की रेस में शामिल
बीबीसी, Updated Thu, 07 Feb 2019 06:46 AM IST
हॉलीवु़ड फ़िल्म 'द फेवरेट' साल 2018 की सबसे चर्चित फ़िल्म कही जा रही है. 'द फ़ेवरेट' इस बार कई अवार्ड की रेस में शामिल की गई है । इस फ़िल्म को दस कैटेगरी में ऑस्कर के लिए नामांकित किया गया है । वहीं बाफ़्टा अवार्ड की 12 कैटेगरी के लिए 'द फ़ेवरेट' को नामांकन मिले हैं । गोल्डेन ग्लोब अवार्ड तो इस फ़िल्म ने जीत ही लिए हैं । 'द फ़ेवरेट' फ़िल्म में अपने रोल के लिए गोल्डेन ग्लोब पुरस्कार विजेता और ऑस्कर अवार्ड के लिए नामांकित अभिनेत्री ओलिविया कोलमैन ने बीबीसी को बताया कि, " 'द फ़ेवरेट' ने ऐतिहासिक फिल्मों को नई ज़िंदगी दी है ।
