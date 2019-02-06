शहर चुनें

राजा-रानियों के यौन संबंधों पर बात करने लगी हैं फ़िल्में, एक तो आस्कर अवार्ड की रेस में शामिल

बीबीसी, Updated Thu, 07 Feb 2019 06:46 AM IST
हॉलीवु़ड फ़िल्म 'द फेवरेट' साल 2018 की सबसे चर्चित फ़िल्म कही जा रही है. 'द फ़ेवरेट' इस बार कई अवार्ड की रेस में शामिल की गई है । इस फ़िल्म को दस कैटेगरी में ऑस्कर के लिए नामांकित किया गया है । वहीं बाफ़्टा अवार्ड की 12 कैटेगरी के लिए 'द फ़ेवरेट' को नामांकन मिले हैं । गोल्डेन ग्लोब अवार्ड तो इस फ़िल्म ने जीत ही लिए हैं । 'द फ़ेवरेट' फ़िल्म में अपने रोल के लिए गोल्डेन ग्लोब पुरस्कार विजेता और ऑस्कर अवार्ड के लिए नामांकित अभिनेत्री ओलिविया कोलमैन ने बीबीसी को बताया कि, " 'द फ़ेवरेट' ने ऐतिहासिक फिल्मों को नई ज़िंदगी दी है । 
