VIDEO: डांस फ्लाेर पर शाहरुख ने अनुष्का-विराट को रोका, फिर अपने इशारों पर रात भर नचाया
{"_id":"5a432b694f1c1b0d698c4713","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-dance-with-shahrukh-khan-at-mumbai-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0947\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092d\u0930 \u0928\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 11:30 AM IST
मुंबई में विराट-अनुष्का के रिसेप्शन को देखकर लगा कि सितारे जमीन पर उतर आए हैं। अमिताभ बच्चन, ऐश्वर्या राय, श्रीदेवी से लेकर शाहरुख खान तक विरुष्का के रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे। इतना ही नहीं शाहरुख ने तो विराट और अनुष्का के साथ डांस भी किया।
