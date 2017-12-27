Download App
आपका शहर Close

VIDEO: डांस फ्लाेर पर शाहरुख ने अनुष्‍का-विराट को रोका, फिर अपने इशारों पर रात भर नचाया

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 11:30 AM IST
virat kohli and anushka sharma dance with shahrukh khan at mumbai reception

मुंबई में विराट-अनुष्का के रिसेप्‍शन को देखकर लगा कि सितारे जमीन पर उतर आए हैं। अमिताभ बच्चन, ऐश्वर्या राय, श्रीदेवी से लेकर शाहरुख खान तक विरुष्‍का के रिसेप्‍शन में पहुंचे। इतना ही नहीं शाहरुख ने तो विराट और अनुष्का के साथ डांस भी किया।

Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli anushka sharma shahrukh khan bollywood

आज का मुद्दा

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने ट्वीट कर उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

Congress Leader Manish Tiwari pass funny comment on pm narendra modi

Most Viewed

150 करोड़ फीस लेकर सलमान ने कहा था 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विलेन की फीस सुनकर दिमाग हिल जाएगा

tiger zinda hai villain sudeep charge 6 crore rupees for salman khan film
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

विराट-अनुष्‍का के रिसेप्‍शन पर 'रिवॉल्वर रानी' पर टिकीं रहीं नजरें, रेखा ने लूट ली महफिल

anushka sharma virat kohli reception kangana ranaut rekha madhuri dixit
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'टाइगर' के आगे पानी मांग रहा 'बाहुबली', साल की सबसे बड़ी फिल्‍म के साथ तोड़ डाले ये 10 रिकॉर्ड

salman khan film tiger zinda hai make 9 records in 4 days
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

चोट लगने के बावजूद नए जोड़े को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे अमिताभ बच्चन, थामे रहे बेटी श्वेता का हाथ

anushka sharma virat kohli reception amitabh bachchan, aishwarya rai, abhishek bachchan
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

B'day Spl: इस लाइलाज बीमारी से पीड़ित हैं सलमान खान, जानिए और भी कई राज

Bollywood actor Salman Khan Birthday Special Story
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

विराट-अनुष्‍का के रिसेप्‍शन पर 'रिवॉल्वर रानी' पर टिकीं रहीं नजरें, रेखा ने लूट ली महफिल

anushka sharma virat kohli reception kangana ranaut rekha madhuri dixit
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!