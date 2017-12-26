बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'टाइगर जिंदा है' की रिकार्डतोड़ कमाई के बाद अब सलमान इन 4 फिल्मों में बनेंगे 'दबंग'
{"_id":"5a4226374f1c1b74698c40b9","slug":"salman-khan-upcoming-movies-2018-2019-which-makes-you-big-fan-of-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0907\u0928 4 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 04:16 PM IST
हाल ही में रिलीज हुई सलमान खान और कटरीना कैफ स्टारर फिल्म टाइगर जिंदा है बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिकॉड तोड़ कमाई कर रही है। इस फिल्म के बाद फिलहाल हम ये कह सकते है कि साल 2017 सलमान के लिए काफी अच्छा रहा। हालांकि 'ट्यूबलाइट' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर खास कमाल नहीं दिखा पाई थी।
Top
