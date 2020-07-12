शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   sushant singh rajput Suicide Case: Advocate appointed by subramanian swamy letter to Mumbai Police

sushant singh rajput Suicide Case: सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के वकील ने मुंबई पुलिस को लिखा पत्र, वीडियो जारी कर कहा- 'हम किसी को छोड़ने वाले नहीं हैं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 06:00 PM IST
सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
1 of 5
सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : ट्विटर
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput News) की आत्महत्या मामले में जहां एक तरफ मुंबई पुलिस हर पहलू की जांच कर रही है वहीं दूसरी तरफ भाजपा से राज्यसभा सांसद सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने भी इस मामले की जांच के लिए एक वकील नियुक्त किया है। 

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
आज ही जुड़ें Safalta.com के JEE-NEET रैंक बूस्टर कोर्स से और पाएं 1500 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड RANK1500
Click Here
विज्ञापन
subramanian swamy sushant singh rajput suicide case
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

पार्थ समथान
Television

अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद अब ये टीवी अभिनेता हुआ कोरोना का शिकार, ऐसे किया खुलासा

12 जुलाई 2020

हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

अपनी तबीयत को लेकर अब हेमा मालिनी ने खुद की जानकारी, कहा- 'भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की कृपा से...'

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
रामेश्वर नाथ काव (फाइल फोटो)
Web Series

रॉ के पहले चीफ पर कौन बनाएगा पहली फिल्म, मुंबई में चल रही रेस में अब ये दिग्गज अभिनेता भी शामिल

12 जुलाई 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन,अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के चारों बंगले हुए सील, बीएमसी ने घोषित किया कंटेनमेंट जोन

12 जुलाई 2020

श्रावण मास में अपार धन ,वैभव एवं संपदा प्राप्ति हेतु ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रूद्राभिषेक
Puja

श्रावण मास में अपार धन ,वैभव एवं संपदा प्राप्ति हेतु ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रूद्राभिषेक
ऐश्वर्या राय, आराध्या बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ और अभिषेक के बाद ऐश्वर्या-आराध्या कोरोना की चपेट में, जया बच्चन का टेस्ट निगेटिव

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अमिताभ, धर्मेंद्र, हेमा
Bollywood

अमिताभ के लिए धर्मेंद्र और हेमा मालिनी ने की दुआ, कहा- 'हम सबकी प्रार्थना से आप सुरक्षित लौट आएंगे'

12 जुलाई 2020

अनस राशिद, दिशा वकानी, मोहिना कुमारी
Television

हिट होने के बावजूद टीवी के इन सितारों ने इंडस्ट्री से बना ली दूरी, एक तो वापस गांव लौटकर बन गया किसान

12 जुलाई 2020

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
विज्ञापन
मंदिर में अमिताभ और अभिषेक के लिए खास पूजा की गई
Bollywood

अमिताभ और अभिषेक बच्चन के बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के लिए उज्जैन के मंदिर में हुई पूजा, पूरा देश कर रहा प्रार्थना

12 जुलाई 2020

दूल्हे राजा, जाग उठा इंसान, सदमा
Reviews

संडे बाइस्कोप: मिथुन-श्रीदेवी के रोमांस से गोविंदा के दूल्हे राजा बनने तक, छह दिलचस्प फिल्मी किस्से

12 जुलाई 2020

श्रावण मास में अपार धन ,वैभव एवं संपदा प्राप्ति हेतु ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रूद्राभिषेक
Puja

श्रावण मास में अपार धन ,वैभव एवं संपदा प्राप्ति हेतु ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रूद्राभिषेक
Esha Deol, Hema Malini
Bollywood

क्या हेमा मालिनी की तबीयत हुई खराब, वायरल हो रही खबर पर बेटी एशा देओल ने ट्वीट कर बताई सच्चाई

12 जुलाई 2020

जया बच्चन, ऐश्वर्य राय
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या और जया बच्चन की प्राइमरी कोरोना रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव, 14 दिन के लिए किया गया क्वारंटीन

12 जुलाई 2020

रंजन सहगल
Bollywood

'जीरो' में काम कर चुके अभिनेता रंजन सहगल का निधन, 36 साल की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

12 जुलाई 2020

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, करण जौहर
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के प्रशंसकों ने इंटरनेट पर करण जौहर की लगाई क्लास, नहीं सुधर रहीं धर्मा की मार्केटिंग टीम की गलतियां

12 जुलाई 2020

अक्षय कुमार, मानुषी छिल्लर
Bollywood

लंदन से लौटकर मुंबई में भिड़ेगा 'खिलाड़ी', इस दिन शुरू होने जा रही फिल्म पृथ्वीराज की शूटिंग

12 जुलाई 2020

Anupam Kher with mother
Bollywood

बच्चन परिवार के बाद अनुपम खेर के घर तक पहुंचा कोरोना वायरस, अभिनेता की मां अस्पताल में हुईं भर्ती

12 जुलाई 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन, अगस्त्य नंदा
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के लिए नाती अगस्त्य नंदा हुए परेशान, नाना के लिए भेजा ये प्यारा मैसेज

12 जुलाई 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन, सोनम कपूर, अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद अमिताभ बच्चन के फैंस परेशान, अक्षय-सोनम सहित बॉलीवुड सितारों ने मांगी दुआ

12 जुलाई 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन ने की थी नानावती अस्पताल के डॉक्टर्स की तारीफ, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

12 जुलाई 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

आज आएगा अमिताभ बच्चन के कोरोना टेस्ट का दूसरा रिजल्ट, जानें बिग बी की हेल्थ अपडेट

12 जुलाई 2020

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

अमिताभ-अभिषेक बच्चन हुए कोरोना संक्रमित और रेखा का बंगला भी बीएमसी ने किया सील, पांच खबरें

12 जुलाई 2020

श्वेता तिवारी, पलक तिवारी और अभिनव कोहली
Television

श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी से भद्दी बातें करते थे अभिनव कोहली, दोस्त ने किया ये बड़ा खुलासा

12 जुलाई 2020

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : ट्विटर
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस - फोटो : ट्विटर
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : File
सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited