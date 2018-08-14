बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सुनिधि चौहान के बर्थडे पर सुनिए उनके ये 10 सुपरहिट गीत, दूर हो जाएगा सारा टेंशन
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 14 Aug 2018 04:57 PM IST
अपने खूबसूरत गानों से दर्शकों के दिलों को जीतने वाली बॉलीवुड सिंगर सुनिधि चौहान आज अपना 36वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। हिंदी सिनेमा में सुनिधि के गानों का कोई तोड़ नहीं है। रोमांटिक से लेकर आइटम नंबर तक, सुनिधि चौहान ने बॉलीवुड में कई तरह के गाने गाए हैं। उन्हें गायकी के लिए कई पुरस्कार मिल चुके हैं। माना जाता है कि आशा भोंसले के बाद सुनिधि चौहान ही ऐसी गायिका हैं जिनकी आवाज में इतनी वैरायटी है। सुनिधि चौहान के जन्मदिन के खास मौके पर आज हम आपको उनके कुछ खूबसूरत नगमों से रूबरू करवाते हैं।
