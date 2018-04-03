बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'सिंघम' का पहला पोस्टर आउट, 2019 में होगा अजय देवगन का 'टोटल धमाल'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 08:35 AM IST
अजय देवगन की फिल्म 'रेड' बॉक्सऑफिस पर शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रही है। फिल्म जल्द ही 100 करोड़ का आंकड़ा भी पार कर लेगी। इस बीच अजय देवगन के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी है। जल्द ही सिंघम रिलीज होने वाली है।
