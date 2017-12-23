Download App
'बाजीराव' ने मारी बाजी, बनाए गए 'इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग' के ब्रांड अंबेसडर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 10:33 AM IST
Ranveer Singh appointed as the brand ambassador of Premier League In India

बॉलीवुड के 'बाजीराव' फुटबॉल गेम को कितना पसंद करते हैं ये बताने की जरूरत नहीं है। कही भी कोई गेम हो तो रनवीर सिंह अपना सारा कामकाज छोड़कर अपनी फेवरेट टीम को सपोर्ट करने पहुंच जाते हैं। रनवीर की यही दिलचस्पी ने उन्हें 'प्रीमियर लीग' का ब्रांड अंबेसडर नियुक्त किया गया है।

