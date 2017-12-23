Download App
जातिसूचक शब्द का इस्‍तेमाल कर फंसे सलमान खान और शिल्पा शेट्टी, अब मुंबई में FIR दर्ज

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 09:11 AM IST
case filed against salman khan and shilpa shetty in mumbai

एक्टर्स सलमान खान और शिल्पा शेट्टी की मुश्किलें बढ़ती जा रही हैं। देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में विरोध प्रदर्शन हो रहा है, वहीं अब मुंबई में भी दोनों के खिलाफ जातिसूचक शब्दों के इस्तेमाल के लिए एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। आरोप है कि एक टीवी शो में दोनों ने जातिसूचक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कर लोगों की भावनाएं आहत की हैं। इससे पहले 22 दिसंबर को सलमान की फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' रिलीज हुई। फिल्म रिलीज के साथ ही उनका विरोध शुरू हो गया और कई सिनेमाघरों में तोड़फोड़ की गई।
 

 

