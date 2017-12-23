जातिसूचक शब्द का इस्तेमाल कर फंसे सलमान खान और शिल्पा शेट्टी, अब मुंबई में FIR दर्ज
एक्टर्स सलमान खान और शिल्पा शेट्टी की मुश्किलें बढ़ती जा रही हैं। देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में विरोध प्रदर्शन हो रहा है, वहीं अब मुंबई में भी दोनों के खिलाफ जातिसूचक शब्दों के इस्तेमाल के लिए एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। आरोप है कि एक टीवी शो में दोनों ने जातिसूचक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कर लोगों की भावनाएं आहत की हैं। इससे पहले 22 दिसंबर को सलमान की फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' रिलीज हुई। फिल्म रिलीज के साथ ही उनका विरोध शुरू हो गया और कई सिनेमाघरों में तोड़फोड़ की गई।
Mumbai: Complaint registered against Salman Khan & Shilpa Shetty Kundra for humiliating & insulting the entire community of scheduled caste by using the word 'Bhangi' in a TV show.
