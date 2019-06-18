शहर चुनें

परिणीति चोपड़ा का खुलासा, 'पीकू' के लिए पहली पसंद नहीं थीं दीपिका पादुकोण

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 11:03 AM IST
साल 2015 में आई फिल्म 'पीकू' के लिए दीपिका पादुकोण को बहुत से अवॉर्ड मिले थे । शूजित सरकार की इस फिल्म में दीपिका ने एक बेटी का किरदार निभाया था जो अपने पिता की खूब सेवा करती है । हाल ही में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि फिल्म के लिए पहली पसंद दीपिका पादुकोण नहीं बल्कि परिणीति चोपड़ा थीं । परिणीति ने खुद ये बात कबूली ।
