इंतजार खत्म! अमिताभ बच्चन नहीं ये अभिनेता करेगा बाल ठाकरे की बायोपिक
{"_id":"5a3395184f1c1b502b8b4a08","slug":"nawazuddin-siddiqui-is-all-set-be-part-of-a-biopic-on-bal-thackeray","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e! \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 02:59 PM IST
{"_id":"5a3391dc4f1c1bbd208b6c37","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-first-honeymoon-photo-viral-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u0930 1 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 9 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a33ada44f1c1b502b8b4a41","slug":"actor-ranvir-singh-likes-anushka-virat-honeymoon-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093f\u090f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a335d7b4f1c1b86698c1aff","slug":"anushka-sharma-goes-crazy-in-the-bathroom-after-honeymoon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u092c\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2e6ad64f1c1b60678c0915","slug":"nawazuddin-siddiqui-to-be-the-brand-ambassador-of-modi-government-campaign","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0947\u0938\u0921\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a24dcd44f1c1b68678bfb0f","slug":"priyanka-chopra-to-launch-nawazuddin-siddiqui-film-monsoon-shootout-trailer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a227c704f1c1bd0408ba5d9","slug":"dangal-fame-sanya-malhotra-bags-film-badhaai-ho-opposite-ayushmann-khurrana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u094b! \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 Good News","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
