कंगना रणौत को मुंबई पुलिस ने भेजा समन और बिग बॉस से बाहर हुए शहजाद देओल, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 22 Oct 2020 07:25 AM IST
कंगना रणौत और शहजाद देओल
कंगना रणौत और शहजाद देओल - फोटो : फेसबुक
कंगना रणौत और उनकी बहन रंगोली चंदेल को मुंबई पुलिस ने समन भेजा है। पुलिस ने उन्हें 26 और 27 अक्तूबर को इन्वेस्टिगेशन ऑफिसर के सामने पेश होने के लिए कहा है। मुंबई की बांद्रा कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद दोनों के खिलाफ मुंबई के बांद्रा पुलिस स्टेशन में 124ए (राजद्रोह), 295ए और 153ए के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी।

कंगना रणौत और रंगोली चंदेल को मुंबई पुलिस ने भेजा समन, इस दिन होगी पूछताछ

 
