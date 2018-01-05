Download App
शाहरुख-सलमान नहीं आमिर बने नंबर 1, रिलीज के एक साल बाद भी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रही 'दंगल'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 10:06 AM IST
आमिर खान की फिल्म 'दंगल' को रिलीज हुए एक साल से ज्यादा हो गए लेकिन फिल्म अभी भी चर्चा में है। 'दंगल' ने भारत ही नहीं चीन में भी जबरदस्त कमाई की और कई रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़े।

