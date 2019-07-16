शहर चुनें

बिग बॉस 13 के पहले कंटेस्टेंट का नाम आया सामने, बेटी बन गई हीरोइन खुद चला रहे रेस्त्रां

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 03:40 PM IST
bigg boss
1 of 5
bigg boss - फोटो : bigg boss
सलमान खान का विवादित रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस 13' फिर से सुर्खियों में है । शो को लेकर कंटेस्टेंट का सिलेक्शन शुरू हो चुका है । इससे पहले सलमान खान की फीस ने भी दर्शकों को काफी उत्साहित किया था । खबरों की मानें तो कंटेस्टेंट के लिए 23 नाम शॅार्ट लिस्ट हुए हैं । अब बिग बॉस 13 के लिए एक कंटेस्टेंट फाइनल हो गया है । इस कंटेस्टेंट का नाम चंकी पांडे है । 
चंकी पांडे बिग बॉस 13
chunky pandey
chunky pandey - फोटो : social media
chunky pandey
chunky pandey - फोटो : social media
Ananya Pandey, Chunky Pandey
Ananya Pandey, Chunky Pandey - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
bigg boss 12
bigg boss 12 - फोटो : voot
