दिल्ली हिंसा पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का बयान और शाहिद कपूर का जन्मदिन, पढ़िये पांच बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5e54159e8ebc3ef3b13b6a52","slug":"bollywood-stars-reaction-delhi-protest-and-shahid-kapoor-birthday-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e54159e8ebc3ef3b13b6a52","slug":"bollywood-stars-reaction-delhi-protest-and-shahid-kapoor-birthday-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
India's Best Dancer
- फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
{"_id":"5e54159e8ebc3ef3b13b6a52","slug":"bollywood-stars-reaction-delhi-protest-and-shahid-kapoor-birthday-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Richa Chadha and zeeshan ayyub
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e54159e8ebc3ef3b13b6a52","slug":"bollywood-stars-reaction-delhi-protest-and-shahid-kapoor-birthday-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Mahira Sharma
- फोटो : Social Media