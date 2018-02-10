अपना शहर चुनें

इस डायेरक्टर ने फैलाई रनबीर-आलिया के अफेयर की अफवाह, नाम जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 06:39 PM IST
ayan mukherji spread ranbir and alia link up news in bollywood
इन दिनों बॉलीवुड में रनबीर और आलिया को लेकर चर्चाओं का बाजार गरम हो रहा है और दोनों के लिंकअप की बाते चल रही है। यहां तक कि आलिया खुद रनबीर पर अपने क्रश को जग जाहिर कर चुकी हैं। लेकिन इन सबके पीछे इस शख्स का हाथ बताया जा रहा है..
