विराट-अनुष्‍का के रिसेप्‍शन पर 'रिवॉल्वर रानी' पर टिकीं रहीं नजरें, रेखा ने लूट ली महफिल

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 10:03 AM IST
anushka sharma virat kohli reception kangana ranaut rekha madhuri dixit

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा की शादी का रिसेप्शन मंगलवार को मुंबई के प्रतिष्ठित सैंट रीजिस होटल में हुआ। 'विरुष्का' के नाम से लोकप्रिय विराट-अनुष्का की जोड़ी ने इस महीने की 11 तारीख को इटली के टस्कनी में शादी की थी। मुंबई में आयोजित रिसेप्शन में सितारों का जमघट लगा। 

पढ़ें: मुंबई रिसेप्शन से पहले सामने आईं अनुष्का और विराट की नई तस्वीरें, आप भी देखें

