PHOTOS: 52 के हुए सलमान खान, एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ फार्महाउस पर हुआ जोरदार जश्न

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 09:52 AM IST
Salman Khan birthday celebrates at Panvel farmhouse see pictures

बॉलीवुड के सुल्तान यानि सलमान खान का आज जन्मदिन है। सलमान आज अपना 52वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने जा रहे हैं। इस खास मौके को यादगार बनाने के लिए सलमान ने अपना पनवेल का फार्महाउस चुना। सलमान ने अपना जन्मदिन पूरी फैमिली और कुछ खास दोस्तों के साथ सेलिब्रेट किया। आइए हम आपको दिखाते है सेलिब्रेशन की कुछ तस्वीरें। 

