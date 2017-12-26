बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुंबई रिसेप्शन से पहले सामने आईं अनुष्का और विराट की नई तस्वीरें, आप भी देखें
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 08:15 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली के लिए आज का दिन बेहद खास होने वाला है। मुंबई में अब से कुछ देर बाद ही इस लव बर्ड की शादी का दूसरा ग्रांड रिसेप्शन है। इसके पहले 21 दिसंबर को दिल्ली के होटल ताज में पहले रिसेप्शन पर कई बड़े मेहमान पहुंचे थे। देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी नए जोड़े को रिसेप्शन पर पहुंचकर बधाई दी थी और आज भी मुंबई के रिसेप्शन में कई बड़े मेहमान पहुंचने वाले हैं।
पढ़ेंः मुंबई में आज विरुष्का की पार्टी, अनुष्का के 'खास' तीनों खान नहीं होंगे शामिल! वजह भी जान लें
