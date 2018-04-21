शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   amrita singh wants to change story of simmba for her daughter sara ali khan

बेटी के करियर के लिए अमृता सिंह मेकर्स से कर रहीं ऐसी डिमांड, रणवीर सिंह से जुड़ा है मामला

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 21 Apr 2018 12:23 PM IST
सारा अली खान
1 of 5
सारा अली खान की डेब्यू फिल्म 'केदारनाथ' की शूटिंग अभी पूरी नहीं हुई है। इससे पहले ही उन्हें रोहित शेट्टी की 'सिंबा' का ऑफर मिल चुका है। फिल्म में सारा रणवीर सिंह के अपोजिट नजर आएंगी। फिल्म को करण जौहर प्रोड्यूस करेंगे ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sara ali khan simmba ranveer singh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Kishor Naandlaskar
Bollywood

गोविंदा की इस फिल्म में निभाया था 'सन्नाटा' का रोल, इस एक्टर की संपत्ति जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

21 अप्रैल 2018

मिलिंद सोमन
Bollywood

52 की उम्र में 20 साल छोटी GF से सात फेरे लेने जा रहे मिलिंद सोमन, रॉयल वेडिंग की तस्वीरें वायरल

21 अप्रैल 2018

अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

IPL के मैच के बाद ये अनुष्का शर्मा को क्या हो गया, विराट भी देख लें तो चकरा जाएंगे

21 अप्रैल 2018

Tiger and Disha
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ से मिलने 'SOTY 2' के सेट पर पहुंच गईं दिशा पाटनी, आगे का है ये प्लान

21 अप्रैल 2018

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी को किया गया 'बेइज्जती', एक युवक ने ट्विटर पर लिखे अपशब्द

21 अप्रैल 2018

माधुरी दीक्षित
Bollywood

18 साल बाद अनिल-माधुरी का दिल हुआ 'धक-धक', पहली फोटो ने किया 'टोटल धमाल'

21 अप्रैल 2018

More in Bollywood

अली जफर
Bollywood

शाहरुख-आलिया के इस पाकिस्तानी कोस्टार के खिलाफ बोलीं ढेरों महिलाएं, मेरे साथ किया यौन शोषण

21 अप्रैल 2018

twinkle khanna killed 7 mosquitoes in a flight people make fun on akshay kumar in twitter
Bollywood

ट्विंकल खन्ना ने फ्लाइट में मारे 7 मच्छर, लोगों ने पति अक्षय कुमार को लेकर उड़ाया मजाक

21 अप्रैल 2018

tiger shroff
Bollywood

'SOTY 2' के प्रमोशन के लिए टाइगर ने किया कुछ ऐसा, जिसे देखकर दांतों तले अंगुली दबा लेंगे

21 अप्रैल 2018

वरुण धवन
Bollywood

रिलीज के दूसरे हफ्ते वरुण धवन की 'अक्टूबर' की रफ्तार पड़ी धीमी, जानिए कितना रहा कलेक्शन

21 अप्रैल 2018

एेश्ा
Bollywood

शादी में 75 लाख की साड़ी पहन ऐश्वर्या राय बनीं थीं दुल्हन, देखें मेंहदी से फेरे तक की तस्वीरें

20 अप्रैल 2018

सोनाली बेंद्रे
Bollywood

आमिर की ये हीरोइन 3 साल बाद करेंगी वापसी, अब इस रिएलिटी शो में बनने जा रहीं जज

21 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान ने शुरू कर दी एक और रिएलिटी शो की शूटिंग, फीस जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

21 अप्रैल 2018

काला
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सलमान खान से नहीं टकराएंगे रजनीकांत, इस दिन रिलीज होगी फिल्म

21 अप्रैल 2018

october
Bollywood

वरुण धवन की 'अक्टूबर' पर कॉपी का लगा था आरोप, फिल्ममेकर्स ने दिया करारा जवाब

21 अप्रैल 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

कठुआ केस पर बिग बी का बयान सुन भड़के यूजर, कहा- 'ये है बॉलीवुड का असली चेहरा'

20 अप्रैल 2018

amrapali dubey bhojpuri actress
Bollywood

भोजपुरी सिनेमा की सबसे महंगी एक्ट्रेस ने निरहुआ से कह दिया I LOVE U और पूछ बैठीं 'शर्मा गए क्या'

20 अप्रैल 2018

आशका गोराडिया
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस का पति के साथ ऐसा वीडियो हुआ वायरल, लोगों ने कहा, 'कमाल है ऐसा कैसे कर लिया'

20 अप्रैल 2018

twinkle khanna
Bollywood

ट्विंकल खन्ना पर दिलो-जान से मरता था ये एक्टर, नाम जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

20 अप्रैल 2018

नोरा फतेही
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' की एक्ट्रेस का 4 महीने पुराना वीडियो अचानक हुआ वायरल, यूजर कर रहे ऐसे कमेंट्स

20 अप्रैल 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की बेटी को देख बोला बच्चा- 'ये किसकी लड़की है', फिर जाह्नवी कपूर ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

20 अप्रैल 2018

मीका सिंह
Bollywood

इस बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस से शादी करना चाहते थे सिंगर मीका सिंह, सच्चाई सामने आई तो नहीं बन पाई बात

20 अप्रैल 2018

सारा अली खान
सारा अली खान
सारा अली खान और अमृता सिंह
Sara Ali Khan
sara ali khan

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.