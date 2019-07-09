शहर चुनें

2.5 करोड़ के मामले में अमीषा के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी, इस प्रोड्यूसर ने दर्ज करवाई थी FIR

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 12:23 PM IST
अमीषा पटेल
अमीषा पटेल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
लंबे वक्त से बॉलीवुड से दूरी बनाए रखी हुईं अमीषा पटेल की मुसीबतें बढ़ सकती हैं। दरअसल रांची कोर्ट ने अमीषा पटेल के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी कर दिया है। जिसके चलते अमीषा को जेल की हवा खानी पड़ सकती है।
non bailable warrant ameesha patel fraud case अमीषा पटेल bollywood news in hindi
अमिषा पटेल
