उम्र भर इस डर के साये में जीते रहे संजीव कुमार, जया के साथ किए पति से लेकर ससुर तक के रोल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 11:40 AM IST
संजीव कुमार
संजीव कुमार
अगर संजीव कुमार आज हमारे बीच होते तो उनकी उम्र 81 साल होती लेकिन बॉलीवुड को शानदार फिल्में देने वाले संजीव कुमार वक्त से पहले ही दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए। संजीव कुमार की फिल्मों और जया बच्चन के साथ उनकी सुपरहिट जोड़ी के कई किस्से मशहूर हैं लेकिन ‘शोले’ फिल्म में ठाकुर का किरदार उनकी एक्टिंग से अमर हो गया। आज संजीव कुमार की बर्थ एनिवर्सिरी पर हम उनसे जुड़ी कुछ दिलचस्प जानकारी लेकर आए हैं। 
sanjeev kumar sholay jaya bachchan
