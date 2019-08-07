जाकिर नगर अग्निकांड: 'अफसोस है कि मैं बच्चों को नहीं बचा पाया'...

{"_id":"5d4a17c08ebc3e6cf805fac9","slug":"zakir-nagar-fire-fire-officer-mohan-lal-i-could-not-save-the-child","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: '\u0905\u092b\u0938\u094b\u0938 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e'...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली में इमारत में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग में जली कारें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ितों का हाल जानते हुए एलजी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी इमारत में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला