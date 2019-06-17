शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Yamuna Expressway Accident both of Sisters Died Together After Marriage In Road Accident

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे हादसा: शादी के बाद दोनों बहनों की मौत भी हुई एक साथ, परिजनों को नहीं हुआ यकीन

मनोज कुमार शर्मा, अमर उजाला, जेवर, Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 11:27 AM IST
accident on yamuna expressway
1 of 5
accident on yamuna expressway - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर सड़क हादसे की सूचना जैसे ही जेवर स्थित घर पर परिजनों को मिली तो उनको यकीन नहीं हुआ। परिजनों ने बताया कि रात को ही सभी लोगों ने ताजमहल देखने की योजना बनाई थी और रविवार सुबह सभी आगरा के लिए रवाना हो गए। हादसे में पहले 8 लोगों की मौत की सूचना से परिवार में कोहराम मच गया था। लेकिन बाद में छह की मौत और दो के गंभीर घायल होने की सूचना परिजनों को मिली। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
accident on yamuna expressway road accident yamuna expressway noida police greater noida greater noida news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

क्रेडिट कार्ड
Chandigarh

पेट्रोल पंप पर अब क्रेडिट कार्ड से भुगतान पर भी तेल की चोरी का 'खेल', जानना चाहेंगे कैसे?

17 जून 2019

kedarnath, disaster
Dehradun

केदारनाथ आपदा की खौफनाक आपबीती: लाशों के ढेर पर रात काटना...वो मंजर, वो स्याह तस्वीर

17 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Patients are suffering because of strike in hospitals.
Lucknow

यूपी में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से हाहाकार, अस्पतालों में लगी भीड़, मरीजों को लेकर भटक रहे परिजन

17 जून 2019

आगरा कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर पांच के ट्रैक के स्लीपर की जर्जर हालत
Agra

रेलवे को हादसे का इंतजार, गल चुकीं पटरी पर दौड़ रहीं 'गतिमान' सहित दर्जनों गाड़ियां

17 जून 2019

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
Astrology

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
India Vs Pakistan: India defeated pakistan Watch celebration photos
Dehradun

India Vs Pakistan: भारत ने पाक को हराया तो देर रात मनी दिवाली, तिरंगा लेकर सड़कों पर आए लोग

17 जून 2019

Pics of celebration in lucknow after India win against Pakistan in world cup.
Lucknow

पाकिस्तान पर जीत के बाद ऐसा था लखनऊ का नजारा, हर तरफ जश्न और तिरंगा ही तिरंगा, तस्वीरें

17 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Kanpur

Father’s Day: पिता से पितामह तक मुलायम सिंह यादव की कहानी, इस निर्णय ने मचा दी तबाही

17 जून 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव
Kanpur

यूपी में उपचुनाव से ठीक पहले बसपा ने सपा को दिया तगड़ा झटका, इस बड़े नेता ने छोड़ा अखिलेश का साथ

17 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
mc mary kom give suggestion to girls in mussoorie
Dehradun

मसूरी पहुंची छह बार विश्व चैंपियन रह चुकीं एमसी मैरीकॉम, लड़कियों को दी ये सलाह

17 जून 2019

एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज की ओपीडी पर प्रदर्शन करते जूनियर चिकित्सक
Agra

तस्वीरें: बंगाल के चिकित्सकों के समर्थन में हड़ताल, मरीजों में 'हाहाकार'

17 जून 2019

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
Astrology

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न
Jammu

World Cup 2019: भारत की पाकिस्तान पर जीत के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर में मानो दिवाली हो

17 जून 2019

बारिश ने लोगों को गर्मी से दिलाई राहत
Kanpur

यूपी के कई शहरों में आंधी और झमाझम बारिश, मौसम विभाग की ये चेतावनी भी पढ़ लें

17 जून 2019

गंगा स्नान करती दोनों बहने
Prayagraj

गंगा में डूबकर चचेरी बहनों की मौत, सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में चली गईं गहरे पानी में

17 जून 2019

अनोखी शादी का गवाह बना बुंदेलखंड
Kanpur

अनोखी शादीः आज के दौर में ऐसा करने के लिए दौलत नहीं बड़ा दिल चाहिए, यकीन नहीं तो देखिए तस्वीरें

17 जून 2019

kedarnath disaster six year complete beautification of kedarnath after disaster
Dehradun

छह बरस में बदल गई केदारपुरी की सूरत, अब दूर से नजर आता है बाबा केदार का आलौकिक स्वरूप, तस्वीरें

17 जून 2019

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान सरफराज मामा महमूद के साथ
Kanpur

भारत-पाक मैच से पहले इंडिया की जीत पर पाकिस्तान टीम के कप्तान सरफराज के मामा ने कह दी ये बड़ी बात

16 जून 2019

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

हर कोऊ चांद से मुहब्बत करिहै तो सूरज तो जलबै करी- राजू श्रीवास्तव

17 जून 2019

घर में युवक का शव मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते युवक के परिजन
Kanpur

पति के दोस्त से थे बीवी के अवैध संबंध, आपत्तिजनक हालत में देखा तो मार कर घर में ही छुपा दी लाश

16 जून 2019

हत्याकांड से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर में दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष
Agra

उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल अध्यक्ष दरवेश हत्याकांडः खुलती जा रही 'रहस्यों की परतें'

16 जून 2019

शहीद एसएचओ अरशद खान
Jammu

अनंतनाग हमले में घायल एसएचओ शहीद, मुठभेड़ में पांच सीआरपीएफ जवानों की भी हुई थी शहादत

17 जून 2019

हाथ पैरों की हड्डियां बुरी तरह टूटी
Dehradun

रिश्तेदारी से लौट रहा था बुजुर्ग दंपती, रास्ते में हाथी ने पटक-पटककर मार डाला, तस्वीरें...

17 जून 2019

Ikbal Ansari had to wait outside because udhav thackeray was was in campus.
Lucknow

उद्धव ठाकरे के रामलला के दर्शन करने तक बाहर इंतजार करते रहे बाबरी के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी

16 जून 2019

accident on yamuna expressway
accident on yamuna expressway - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे हादसे का शिकार हुई कार
यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे हादसे का शिकार हुई कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचा परिवार
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचा परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शोकाकुल परिजन और ग्रामीण
शोकाकुल परिजन और ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शोकाकुल परिजन और ग्रामीण
शोकाकुल परिजन और ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मुजफ्फरपुर में बच्चों की मौत पर हो रही थी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, लेकिन सो रहे थे मंत्री जी

रविवार को केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन ने मुजफ्फरपुर के अस्पतालों का जायजा लिया। उन्होंनें दिमागी बुखार से पीड़ित बच्चों से मुलाकात भी की। इसके बाद केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस भी की।

17 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:28

संसद के बजट सत्र के पहले ही दिन प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने विपक्ष को कही ये बड़ी बात

17 जून 2019

स्पोर्ट्स 2:17

India Vs Pakistan: विराट के इन फैसलों ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ दिलाई जीत

17 जून 2019

बजट सत्र 2:07

आज से बजट सत्र शुरू, 26 जुलाई तक चलने वाले सत्र में तीन तलाक समेत कई अहम बिलों पर निगाह

17 जून 2019

भारत 1:38

India Vs Pakistan: देशभर में भारत की जीत का जश्न, सड़कों पर ढोल नगाड़ों के साथ उतरे लोग

17 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.