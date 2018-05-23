शहर चुनें

जब दिल्ली के भारी जाम में फंसे मोदी के मंत्री, कार छोड़कर मेट्रो की यात्रा को होना पड़ा मजबूर

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 23 May 2018 12:53 PM IST
दिल्ली का जाम यहां की जनता के लिए नया नहीं है। कितने ही उपाय किए गए लेकिन दिल्लीवालों को जाम से निजात नहीं मिल सकी है। ऐसे ही एक जाम में मोदी सरकार के एक मंत्री भी इतनी बुरी तरह फंसे कि उन्हें कार छोड़कर मेट्रो का सहारा लेना पड़ा।
