शाम होते-होते जल उठा जामिया नगर, तनाव-कर्फ्यू जैसे हालात, फोन पर लोग पूछने लगे अपनों का हाल

शुजात आलम, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 16 Dec 2019 10:46 AM IST
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम के विरोध में रविवार को जामिया नगर में हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन के बाद जबरदस्त तनाव उत्पन्न हो गया है। जामिया नगर इलाके में अफवाहों का बाजार गर्म रहा। लोगों में अफवाह थी कि पुलिस ने कार्रवाई के दौरान गोली भी चला दी है। 
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस कार जलीं
बस कार जलीं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस में लगी आग
बस में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्राओं पर लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
छात्राओं पर लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
