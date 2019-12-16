शहर चुनें

जामिया हिंसा में बड़ा खुलासा, तोड़फोड़ के साथ बसों में हुई लूटपाट, पुलिस का गोली चलाने से इनकार

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 16 Dec 2019 11:32 AM IST
Violence in delhi
1 of 7
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जामिया नगर व आसपास के इलाकों में देर रात तक तनाव बना हुआ था। दिल्ली के सभी सीनियर पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच गए थे। दिल्ली पुलिस ने गोली चलाने की बात से इनकार करते हुए लोगों से शांति बनाने और किसी तरह की अफवाह न फैलाने की अपील की है। दिल्ली पुलिस का कहना है कि छह पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए हैं। 
jamia millia islamia caa protest protest in delhi today protest against cab protest against nrc protest against caa protest against citizenship amendment bill protest in jamia protest against caa in jamia violence in delhi
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस में लगी आग
बस में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस में तोड़फोड़
बस में तोड़फोड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्राओं पर लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
छात्राओं पर लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
