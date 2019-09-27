शहर चुनें

चिन्मयानंद केस: छात्रा का एक और वीडियो वायरल, सिम को लेकर सामने आई असलियत, कई बड़े खुलासे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 11:44 AM IST
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्वामी चिन्मयानंद पर यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाने वाली छात्रा का एक और वीडियो वारयल हुआ है। यह वीडियो भी फिरौती मांगने के मामले से संबंधित है। इस वीडियो में गाड़ी में बैठे लोग मैसेज भेजने को लेकर आपस में बहस कर रहे हैं। वीडियो में पीड़िता  और उसके तीन दोस्त दिखाई दे रहे हैं। 
 
