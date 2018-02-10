बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS :सुधा चंद्रन व नित्यानंद दास नें यूं मन मोह लिया
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 11:44 AM IST
मशहूर भरतनाट्यम नृत्यांगना गुरू सुधा चंद्रन व ओडिसी नृत्य करने वाले गुरू नित्यानंद दास ने एक पैर पर ऐसा नृत्य पेश किया जिसे देख दर्शक हैरत में पड़ गए।
(सभी फोटो ः विवेक निगम/अमर उजाला)
