बस और ट्रक की ऐसी टक्कर देख कांप उठेगी रूह, सड़क पर ऐसे बिखरा पड़ा था खून
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर, Updated Sun, 10 Jun 2018 04:27 PM IST
शनिवार देर रात बुलंदशहर जिले में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे में 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि सात यात्री गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
